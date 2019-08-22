Charlie Lakin: Stevenage sign Birmingham City midfielder on loan

Charlie Lakin's only appearance for Birmingham City this season came in a 3-0 EFL Cup defeat at Portsmouth

Stevenage have signed midfielder Charlie Lakin on a season-long loan from Birmingham City.

The 20-year-old joins the League Two club after one appearance for the Blues this season in the EFL Cup.

Lakin made his Birmingham debut in February 2018 and has played 13 games in all competitions for the club.

Stevenage are winless this season after three defeats in their first four outings and Lakin could make his debut away at Mansfield on Saturday.

