Scott Bain: Celtic goalkeeper will miss Scotland games - Neil Lennon

Scott Bain is set to be missing "for four to six weeks" says Celtic manager Neil Lennon

Scott Bain will miss Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifying double header with Russia and Belgium, says Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

The goalkeeper, 27, is out of action with a dislocated thumb and Lennon expects him to be missing for "four to six weeks".

Scotland host Russia on 6 September, before welcoming Belgium to Hampden Park three days later.

Last week, Lennon said he expected Bain to only be out for a week or so.

However, before the Europa League play-off round first leg with AIK of Sweden, he confirmed he "would doubt very much" Bain would be available for Scotland.

David Marshall was preferred to Bain in Steve Clarke's first two games as Scotland manager, against Cyprus and Belgium in June.