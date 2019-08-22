Matt Penney: Sheffield Wednesday defender joins German side St Pauli on loan
-
- From the section European Football
Sheffield Wednesday defender Matt Penney has joined German side St Pauli on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old full-back made 17 appearances for the Championship side last season but has not featured this campaign.
The Bundesliga 2 side are managed by former Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay.
"I've heard a lot about St Pauli, its fans and the great atmosphere, and I cannot wait to join the team," Penney told the club website.