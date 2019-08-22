Callum Cooke: Bradford City sign Peterborough midfielder on loan

Cooke will be reunited with Bantams boss Gary Bowyer, who managed the midfielder during his time at Blackpool

Bradford City have signed midfielder Callum Cooke on a season-long loan from Peterborough United.

The 22-year-old former Middlesbrough and Blackpool player has also represented England Under-18s.

"This is a fresh start for me and, hopefully, I will be able to give the supporters something to get off their seats for," he said.

Cooke could make his debut when the Bantams host Forest Green Rovers on Saturday at the Utilita Energy Stadium.

