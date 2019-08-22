Football gossip: Sanchez, Neymar, Llorente, Caballero, Lanzini

Manchester United are facing a £12m bill for Alexis Sanchez's wages this season even if the Chile forward, 30, completes a loan move to Inter Milan before next week's European transfer deadline. (ESPN)

Sanchez missed training on Thursday to makes a trip to the US Embassy in London. (Sun)

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal to sign former Tottenham and Spain forward Fernando Llorente, 34. (Gazzetta dello Sport - via Star)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be able to use the £75m raised from the sale of Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku in January. Lukaku, 26, joined Inter Milan earlier this month. (Talksport)

Chelsea's Argentina keeper Willy Caballero, 37, is wanted by Real Madrid. (Marca - in Spanish)

Leicester City's Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva, 30, has flown to Monaco for a medical on Friday. Silva will sign on loan for the season. (Daily Telegraph)

A delegation from Real Madrid are in France to negotiate the transfer of Brazil forward Neymar, 27, from Paris St-Germain. (Marca - in Spanish)

West Ham's Argentine forward Manuel Lanzini, 26, says he wants to extend his stay with the Hammers and is in talks about a new contact. Lanzini's current deal expires next summer. (Sky Sports)

Belgium forward Christian Benteke, 28, and English defender James Tomkins, 30, are in negotiations over extending their contracts at Crystal Palace. (Guardian)

Barcelona have rejected an offer from Inter Milan to sign Chile international midfielder Arturo Vidal, 32, on loan. (Mundo Deportivo)

Lille are confident of signing Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 22, from Bayern Munich. (L'Equipe)

Chelsea's Brazilian winger Kenedy, 23, is exploring options to leave permanently before the European transfer deadline. (Goal)

Fenerbahce have distanced themselves with a move for Manchester United and Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, 29. (Star)