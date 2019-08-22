Aaron Burns: Coleraine midfielder leaves by 'mutual consent'

Aaron Burns joined Coleraine from Linfield in January 2018

Coleraine midfielder Aaron Burns has left the club by mutual consent, the Bannsiders have confirmed.

The 27-year-old departs having scored seven goals in 36 appearances after his arrival in January 2018.

Burns was not included in the squad for Saturday's 4-2 win away to his former side Linfield.

"If Aaron lived in the local area, the conversation about him leaving wouldn't happen," Oran Kearney told Coleraine's website.

"When you live so far away, particularly when you're not playing, it's a hell of a shift to be travelling an hour and a half up and then an hour and a half back home to not play on a Saturday."

He added: "I get where the frustration comes from and there's probably other aspects of his life that come into consideration as he just had a child a year ago.

"I have a great relationship with Aaron, he wanted to come up to training tonight and say goodbye to everyone and he has a lot of friends around the club."