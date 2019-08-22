Friday's back pages

League One Bury, who have until 23:59 BST on Friday to prove their financial viability, feature in the Guardian
League One Bury, who have until 23:59 BST on Friday to prove their financial viability, feature in the Guardian
Everton and Wolves feature in the I newspaper
Everton and Wolves feature in the I newspaper
Vincent Kompany features on the back page of the Mirror
Vincent Kompany features on the back page of the Mirror
US investors are closing in on League One Sunderland, according to the Times
US investors are closing in on League One Sunderland, according to the Times

Top Stories