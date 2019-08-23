Europa League win all in a week's work for Linfield players says David Healy

Media playback is not supported on this device 'That was a special moment' - Healy hails Linfield striker Lavery

David Healy hailed his Linfield heroes after their stunning 3-2 Europa League play-off first leg win over Azerbaijan champions FK Qarabag at Windsor Park.

The Blues boss said goalscorer Mark Stafford's efforts in a week when his wife gave birth summed up his largely part-time squad's commitment.

"Mark's wife had a baby on Saturday and he's been back to work on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday," said Healy.

"He's probably worked today. The majority of lads have to work.

"It's an absolute credit that they can turn up today. They came in a small bit earlier for something to eat after work.

"To go then and give the level of performance they did tonight - sometimes it's mind-blowing."

Healy added that his team's display as Stafford's header and two goals from the outstanding Shayne Lavery clinched victory, made him feel "privileged" to be Blues boss.

His side will travel to Azerbaijan for next Thursday's second leg with a genuine chance of becoming the first ever Northern Ireland club to reach the group stages of the Europa League.

"For us to be 1-0 down after 12 or 13 minutes and come back with the endeavour and the hunger to do what we did was a huge, huge credit to the football club and more importantly a huge credit to the players.

"We had to stay disciplined. At stages of the game tonight we looked as if we were being completely over-run.

"They looked as though they had two or three extra bodies on the pitch. We rode our luck at times.

"To come out of the game with a positive result and to go to Baku next week still in the tie, that was one of the big objectives tonight.

"I don't think anybody outside of our dressing-room gave us a chance tonight."

Healy invariably is loath to pick up individuals after Linfield successes but the Blues boss could only laud Lavery's stunning two-goal display.

The former Everton player headed the Irish League champions into a 2-1 lead on the stroke of half-time before producing a sensational solo effort to increase Linfield's advantage on 75 minutes.

"I don't celebrate too many goals but that [goal] was a special moment tonight," added Healy.

"I thought he was going to hit it with his right foot but he chopped back on to his left. I was standing right behind him and saw it flying into the top corner.

"Shayne has been a credit since he has been here. The players love him. The staff love him. He's zero hassle to manage. He comes in. He's honest. He works hard.

"You saw the reception he got tonight. He's become a fans' favourite in the space of two to three months."