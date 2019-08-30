Cardiff City v Fulham (Fri)
-
- From the section Championship
Cardiff remain without injured keeper Neil Etheridge (hamstring), so Alex Smithies is likely to return in goal after Joe Day's Carabao Cup appearance.
Winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could also be absent for Friday's visit of Fulham with an unspecific knock.
On-loan striker Bobby Reid will be unavailable for the Londoners against his parent club the Bluebirds.
Midfielder Harry Arter could face his former team, but defender Denis Odoi is still a doubt with a knee problem.
Match facts
- The past two league meetings with Cardiff and Fulham at the Cardiff City Stadium have ended 4-2 - Fulham won in December 2017 and Cardiff won in October 2018 by that scoreline.
- Fulham are looking to secure consecutive league wins over Cardiff for the first time since November 1996.
- Cardiff have lost just once in their past 12 Championship home games, winning 10 in the process (D1 L1).
- Fulham have won nine of their past 14 away games in the Championship (excluding play-offs), losing just twice (D3).
- Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has won seven of his 10 home Football League matches against Fulham (W7 D2 L1).
- Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has failed to score in his four league appearances against Cardiff, although he has provided two assists in those games.