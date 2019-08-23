Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Kilmarnock, Hibs, Livingston, Aberdeen, Hamilton

Celtic have contacted Kilmarnock about left-back Greg Taylor and are set to make an opening offer of £1m plus players on loan, with the Ayrshire club valuing the 21-year-old at £3m. (Daily Record)

Legia Warsaw could face disciplinary action from UEFA after Rangers players were targeted with missiles thrown from the stands during Thursday night's Europa League tie in the Polish Army Stadium. (Sun)

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster says it is an "honour" to wear the number 67 shirt for Celtic after completing his loan move back to the club from Southampton. (Sun)

Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio insists he has signed Niko Hamalainen to compete with Taylor and not replace the in-demand left-back. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hibs defender Lewis Stevenson has paid tribute to "larger than life" former team-mate Junior Agogo, who has died at the age of 40. (Sun)

Livingston winger Gregg Wylde has been banished to train with the reserves and told to find a new club. (Daily Star, print edition)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is backing summer singing James Wilson to fulfil his potential at Pittodrie and believes the striker's big-money contract with Manchester United proved a burden. (Times, subscription required)

Hamilton boss Brian Rice has hailed Lewis Smith "a special talent" after the midfielder was handed a first Scotland Under-21 call-up. (Herald, print edition)