Darren Pratley: Charlton Athletic midfielder agrees contract extension

Darren Pratley has had spells at Bolton, Swansea and Fulham

Charlton midfielder Darren Pratley has signed a one-year contract extension.

Pratley, 34, was signed from Bolton in 2018 and helped the Addicks win promotion to the Championship.

His deal was due to expire at the end of this season but he is now under contract at The Valley until 2021.

"Darren has been immense at the start of this season and played such a valuable role at the end of last season," manager Lee Bowyer told the club website.

"He's been outstanding. You can't buy his experience and he's great with the young lads."