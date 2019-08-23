Bolton Wanderers: Kevin Nolan interested in managerial job at crisis club

Former Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham midfielder Kevin Nolan was sacked as manager of Notts County in August 2018

Kevin Nolan is understood to be interested in the managerial role at crisis club Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton are without a coaching team after manager Phil Parkinson and assistant Steve Parkin quit this week.

Nolan, 37, spent more than a decade at Bolton as a midfielder, playing 345 games, and has managed Leyton Orient and Notts County in recent years.

A source close to Nolan said he is keen to restore stability at the club under prospective new owners.

Parkinson left his job at Bolton on Wednesday, a day after the club's League One fixture against Doncaster Rovers was postponed amid welfare concerns for younger players.

It was the latest controversy at a club which has been in administration since May, was deducted 12 points at the start of the season and which managed to field just three senior outfield players in their last match - a 5-0 defeat by Tranmere Rovers.

Ex-midfielder Nolan is among a number of ex-Bolton players to be linked with the job, including former Southend United and Derby County boss Phil Brown.

Nolan has previously said he is "heartbroken" by their plight.

He remains close to a number of people still at the club and feels his record of dealing with trying conditions as a manager makes him a good fit for Bolton.

He was appointed player-manager at Leyton Orient in January 2016, working under controversial former owner Francesco Becchetti.

While his tenure as boss lasted just three months, having been sacked despite winning seven of his 15 games in charge, he was appointed boss of Notts County a year later.

He helped the Magpies avoid relegation on his arrival, took them to the League Two play-offs in his first full season in charge, but was sacked after a poor start to the 2018-19 season.