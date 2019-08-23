Aberdeen: Derek McInnes backs Kilmarnock counterpart Angelo Alessio

Aberdeen head to Rugby Park after an extra-time win over Dundee in the League Cup last 16

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio is being unfairly judged just five games into his tenure, says Aberdeen counterpart Derek McInnes.

The Italian has faced criticism after Kilmarnock lost their opening two Scottish Premiership games and were knocked out of the Europa League by Welsh part-timers Connah's Quay Nomads.

Last weekend they edged out Hamilton to reach the League Cup quarter-finals.

"Those early European games can put you under pressure," McInnes said.

"If you take away the Connah's Quay game, and I know you can't as a Kilmarnock fan, the start has been okay in terms of steady enough.

"But obviously people are looking for reasons why that performance, that result, was there. I think it is unfair.

"The manager has been put in place to do the job and it is too early to be making judgments on any new manager. Hopefully things settle down for him.''

Aberdeen, who visit Rugby Park to face Alessio's side on Saturday, had hoped to be in Europa League action this week, but a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Rijeka in the third qualifying round put paid to that.

The only upside is that McInnes has had more time to work with the players after an inconsistent start to the season.

''When you go from Thursday to Sunday the preparation can be a bit more difficult and challenging on the training pitch," the Pittodrie boss said.

"I think the players just needed to settle down, get a normal working week as much as we could and hopefully that helps on Saturday."

Meanwhile, McInnes confirmed he won't be making any more signings before the transfer deadline, but "one or two" players may leave.