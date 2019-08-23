Fraser Forster: Celtic boss Neil Lennon a key factor in loan return from Southampton

Manager Neil Lennon has brought Fraser Forster back to Celtic on loan for the rest of the season

Fraser Forster says Celtic manager Neil Lennon "brings out the best in me" as the goalkeeper looks to resurrect his career on loan at Parkhead.

The 31-year-old spent four years under Lennon at the Scottish champions from 2010 before a £10m move to Southampton.

Forster has rejoined for the rest of the season and admits the manager was a key factor in the move.

"I absolutely love playing for him and working for him," he said. "He really instils that belief in me."

Forster won three league titles and two Scottish Cups with Celtic, while earning international recognition from England. He hopes Lennon can help him recapture that form after dropping to third-choice keeper at Southampton.

"We've got a great connection," Foster added. "We've been through a lot of times in that spell when I was here, we've had some fantastic results together and achieved a lot of things together.

"We've always got on really well and he brings out the best in me, he knows that I can perform for him."

Forster is "up for the fight" of vying for the starting spot at Celtic with Scotland internationals Scott Bain and Craig Gordon.

Bain is out injured for the next six weeks, but Forster knows he faces a battle to get in the team.

"I hate not playing. I wouldn't have come if I didn't want to play," he said.

"So for me that's the ultimate thing, get playing, get back in the team and then hopefully perform as well.

"Celtic are blessed with some very good keepers but to be at a club of this nature and this size, you're always going to have good competition."