Rico Henry: Brentford left-back signs new four-year deal

Rico Henry (left) has had injuries over the last few years but has started strongly this season

Brentford left-back Rico Henry has signed a new four-year contract to extend his stay until 2023.

Henry, 22, joined the Bees in 2016 from Walsall Academy and has represented England at Under-19 and U20 level.

It is the latest boost for the Bees after the arrival of Greece striker Nikos Karelis on Thursday.

Head coach Thomas Frank said: "Rico can be the best full-back or wing-back in the league and I look forward to seeing what he has to come."