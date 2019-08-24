Clubs need to self-police to tackle fan misbehaviour - Hearts owner Ann Budge

Media playback is not supported on this device Closing sections helped Hearts tackle fan misbehaviour - Budge

Authorities need to do more to tackle anti-social behaviour at football grounds, says Hearts owner Ann Budge.

Hearts closed a section of Tynecastle for the final two home games of last season in an attempt to curb fan misbehaviour.

Rangers have also been ordered to shut a section of Ibrox by Uefa for Thursday's match with Legia Warsaw.

"Everyone accepts that it is a common problem and we all have to do our bit," Budge told BBC Scotland.

"There is a willingness to tackle things. In the early years, I used to get frustrated when I heard 'that's the way you do it in football' and 'there's no point trying to change it because it's always been like that'. I don't hear that so much these days."

So far the Scottish FA and SPFL have resisted going down the route of strict liability, a system that Uefa used to punish Rangers for supporter misconduct, but Budge believes that may change in future.

"I think there is a genuine possibility, not probability, that we would go down that route," said Budge. "There are a number of working groups at the moment looking at these issues.

"The authorities are trying to protect the clubs to a certain extent. It has to be driven by the clubs, backed by the SFA and SPFL, but we need to look elsewhere.

"Could the police do more? How can we work better with the police? Could the courts do more? One of the frustrations I've heard is people are caught almost red-handed get as far as the courts and then nothing happens. That's not going to help us.

"We are all talking more than ever before. We've got to do our bit, the authorities have got to do their bit, along with the police and the courts. If we can pull all of that together, we have a fighting chance. Eradicating it totally? I don't know, because people are people."

'Self-policing'

Hearts reportedly spent £100,000 to upgrade their CCTV system in summer.

Pyrotechnics, coins, hot drinks and a coconut were thrown on to the pitch during April's defeat by Hibernian.

A man was charged with a hate crime after another incident, and there were three further arrests.

Budge said: "We closed some of our own sections where we had trouble. These are open again but if we have the same sort of thing, we will have to address it.

"We've added to our own security people, so we can get to know the supporters.

"One of the best things we did was to introduce a helpline, send a message when you see something. That is getting used more and more. We can do something about it - and we have done. It's almost self-policing. If the supporters are saying 'this is not what we want going on at our club', that's good."

You can listen to the interview with Hearts owner Ann Budge on Saturday Sportsound from 2pm.