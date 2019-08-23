Sunderland: Michael Dell and American investors seek to take over League One side

Sunderland reached the League One play-off final last season but were beaten by Charlton and missed out on promotion to the Championship

A group of American businessmen including Michael Dell, the founder of Dell Technologies, are seeking to take over League One club Sunderland.

The computer entrepreneur is one of the richest people in the world, with an estimated net fortune of £28.6 billion.

But it is understood he would not have a hands-on position, with business partners Glenn Fuhrman, John Phelan and Robert Platek to play leading roles.

The trio are principals at MSD Partners LP, who manage the capital of Dell.

They would become the third ownership group to be in charge of Sunderland since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2016-17.

The group are attempting to buy a controlling stake in the League One club but Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald and executive director Charlie Methven would remain heavily involved.

Donald, who bought the club last summer, has a 74% stake in the Black Cats, Methven controls 6% while Uruguayan businessman Juan Sartori owns the remaining 20%.

Sunderland were relegated to League One at the end of the 2017-18 season and missed out on winning promotion at the first attempt, losing the play-off final against Charlton Athletic.