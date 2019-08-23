Melker Hallberg: Hibernian sign Swedish midfielder from Udinese

Melker Hallberg is a Sweden Under-21 international

Hibernian have signed Swedish midfielder Melker Hallberg on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old arrives from Udinese after spending four-and-a-half years with the Serie A club.

He has had loan spells with Valerenga and Hammarby in Norway, Kalmar in Sweden and Danish club Vejle Boldklu.

"From what I have seen, I think I will be well suited to Scottish football and I like the passion of the supporters," Hallberg told the club website.

"I had other options but they made me feel really wanted and it helps to know they have been looking at me for some time. I think it's the perfect place for me to enjoy my football and develop as a player."

A Sweden Under-21 international with three B caps, he played five times for Udinese in 2015 after his move from Kalmar in his homeland, where he returned two years later.

"Melker is a young player who has a lot of attributes and potential," said Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom.

"He is comfortable on the ball, plays with a lot of energy and is tactically very good."

