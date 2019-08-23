Ryan Inniss: Newport County sign Crystal Palace defender on loan

Ryan Inniss has had loan spells at Cheltenham Town, Luton Town, Yeovil Town, Port Vale and Colchester United

Newport County have signed defender Ryan Inniss on loan from Premier League side Crystal Palace for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

The 24-year-old rose through the Palace academy and his loan spells have included Dundee United and Luton Town.

Inniss' move is subject to international clearance and he could feature in Newport's home game against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

"I think that I will fit in well here," said Inniss.

"My attributes suit what Newport are all about. I have played County before so I know what to expect."

Newport boss Michael Flynn said: "Ryan is a player we know from when we recently played Colchester.

"He's aggressive, is dominant and is a leader. He adds competition for places."