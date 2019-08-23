Ashley Williams: Wales defender joins Bristol City on short-term deal

Ashley Williams will boost Lee Johnson's defensive options until mid-January

Bristol City have signed Wales captain Ashley Williams on a short-term deal, with the option to extend his contract.

The defender was without a club after leaving Everton in June, but had been in talks with City over the summer.

Head coach Lee Johnson told the club website: "His experience will be invaluable, both on and off the pitch."

The 35-year-old centre-back has 86 caps for his country, but was left out of the Wales squad for their forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifier against Azerbaijan.

Williams' career began at Stockport County before he helped Swansea reach the second tier via the 2007-08 League One play-offs. He then made a permanent move to the Welsh side for a then club-record fee.

After eight seasons with the Swans, Williams moved to Everton for three years before joining Stoke on on loan for last season.

Williams has been twice named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year (2009-10 and 2010-11) and won the League Cup with Swansea in 2013.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.