Ben Heneghan: Sheffield United defender returns to Blackpool on loan

Ben Heneghan (right) was shortlisted for Blackpool's players' player of the year award last season

League One club Blackpool have signed defender Ben Heneghan on loan from Premier League side Sheffield United until 14 January.

The 25-year-old helped the Seasiders to 18 clean sheets in 49 games while on loan at Bloomfield Road last season.

"Ben knows the club, some of the players and some of the staff, so settling in won't be a problem," boss Simon Grayson told the club website.

"I'm sure the supporters will be glad to see him back."

Grayson added: "He is a whole-hearted defender who can handle the ball well and someone who will certainly increase the level of competition within the squad."

