Fulham: Stefan Johansen, Tim Ream & Denis Odoi sign new contracts

Stefan Johansen, Tim Ream and Denis Odoi all started for Fulham in their Championship play-off final win over Aston Villa in May 2018, with Odoi shown a red card

Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen and defenders Tim Ream and Denis Odoi have all signed new deals with the club.

Norway international Johansen, who is in his fourth season at Craven Cottage, has extended his stay until June 2022.

Fulham have activated clauses in the contracts of United States international Ream and Belgian Odoi to retain them until the summer of 2021.

Vice-chairman Tony Khan said it was "important" to keep "key players" that helped win Premier League promotion.

Ream was Fulham's player of the year when they were promoted from the Championship in 2017-18.

Khan said Johansen has "proven he'll fight" for the club, and added that Odoi has "set high standards" since arriving in London from Belgian club Lokeren in July 2016.