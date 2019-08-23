FAI Cup: Dismay for Derry City as Dundalk hit late extra-time winner

Sloggett scored Derry's first equaliser after a good passing move

A late extra-time winner from former player Georgie Kelly knocked Derry City out of the FAI Cup and sent holders Dundalk through to the last eight.

Kelly's header in the 116th minute gave the visitors a 3-2 win at the Brandywell after the match had finished 2-2 after 90 minutes.

The Lilywhites had a 1-0 half-time lead through Daniel Kelly but Greg Sloggett equalised early in the second half.

Daniel Cleary restored Dundalk's lead with Darren McCauley levelling late on.

Substitute Ciaron Harkin almost won it for the Candystripes in injury-time but his header crashed off the crossbar.

The win keeps league leaders Dundalk's treble hopes alive, with the two sides meeting again at the same venue in the League Cup final next month.

The visitors dominated the opening exchanges of the game and deservedly took the lead through Kelly in the 33rd minute.

Kelly's goal sent Dundalk into the quarter-finals

Goalkeeper Peter Cherrie and defender Ciaran Coll failed to deal with a Cleary cross and Kelly capitalised to score with a looping header.

Derry equalised amidst a frantic start to the second half, with Sloggett rounding off a fine move by slipping the ball past keeper Gary Rodgers from a Michael McCrudden pass in the 51st minute.

The Candystripes were only level for two minutes as Dundalk, who are aiming to reach their fifth FAI Cup final in a row, restored their lead when Cleary rifled home after Derry failed to clear a corner.

McCauley came off the bench to force extra-time by scoring his first goal since his summer move to the Brandywell in the 83rd minute.

Jamie McDonagh delivered a dangerous cross which was misread by keeper Gary Rodgers and the former Coleraine winger flicked the ball in at the near post.

Then, with penalties looming, Georgie Kelly found space in the box and his header crept into the bottom corner with four minutes of extra-time remaining.