Match ends, 1. FC Köln 1, Borussia Dortmund 3.
1. FC Köln v Borussia Dortmund
Line-ups
Köln
- 1Horn
- 19EhizibueBooked at 90mins
- 33Bornauw
- 5Czichos
- 14Hector
- 11SchindlerSubstituted forKainzat 74'minutes
- 8VerstraeteBooked at 45mins
- 28Skhiri
- 24Drexler
- 15CórdobaSubstituted forTeroddeat 55'minutes
- 27ModesteSubstituted forHögerat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Sobiech
- 6Höger
- 9Terodde
- 13Schaub
- 18Kessler
- 21Koziello
- 22Meré
- 30Kainz
- 35Bader
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26PiszczekBooked at 58mins
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 14SchulzSubstituted forHakimiat 62'minutes
- 33WeiglSubstituted forBrandtat 62'minutes
- 28Witsel
- 7Sancho
- 11Reus
- 23T HazardSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 85'minutes
- 9Alcácer
Substitutes
- 2Zagadou
- 5Hakimi
- 6Delaney
- 8Dahoud
- 10Götze
- 19Brandt
- 29Schmelzer
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
- Attendance:
- 50,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FC Köln 1, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Köln 1, Borussia Dortmund 3. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Simon Terodde (1. FC Köln) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Marco Höger (1. FC Köln) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastiaan Bornauw with a headed pass.
Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).
Simon Terodde (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Kingsley Ehizibue (1. FC Köln) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kingsley Ehizibue (1. FC Köln).
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Köln 1, Borussia Dortmund 2. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jacob Bruun Larsen replaces Thorgan Hazard.
Delay in match because of an injury Birger Verstraete (1. FC Köln).
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Birger Verstraete (1. FC Köln).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Dominick Drexler (1. FC Köln).
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Marco Höger replaces Anthony Modeste.
Attempt blocked. Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Birger Verstraete (1. FC Köln).
Foul by Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).
Anthony Modeste (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ellyes Skhiri (1. FC Köln) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Köln. Florian Kainz replaces Kingsley Schindler.
Foul by Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund).
Jonas Hector (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Köln 1, Borussia Dortmund 1. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Simon Terodde.
Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Rafael Czichos.
Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek.
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominick Drexler (1. FC Köln).
Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Birger Verstraete (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).
Kingsley Schindler (1. FC Köln) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Rafael Czichos.