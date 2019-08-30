West Bromwich Albion v Blackburn Rovers
West Bromwich Albion are without defenders Kieran Gibbs and Conor Townsend for the visit of ex-Baggies boss Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers.
Gibbs may now be out for three weeks after coming off in last weekend's 1-1 away draw with Derby County.
Rovers manager Mowbray returns to face his old club on the back of a midweek EFL Cup exit to Sheffield United.
Blackburn have picked up seven points from their opening five league games, two less than unbeaten Albion.
Baggies head coach Slaven Bilic will be in the home dug-out, despite being put on a FA misconduct charge after being sent to the stand at Derby last Saturday.
Bilic was fined £2,000 after admitting the charge.
Match facts
- West Bromwich Albion have won just three of their last 15 league matches against Blackburn Rovers.
- Blackburn have won just two of their last 13 away trips to The Hawthorns in all competitions.
- Albion are unbeaten in their opening five league games of a season for the first time since 2009-10, when they were promoted to the Premier League in second place under Roberto di Matteo.
- Blackburn have kept a clean sheet in their last three league games. They last went four in a row without conceding back in April 2005.
- Slaven Bilic's only previous meeting with Blackburn was in February 2016 when West Ham United won 5-1 in the FA Cup fifth round at Ewood Park.
- Blackburn striker Danny Graham's only league goal at The Hawthorns came back in February 2012 - the winner in a 2-1 victory for Swansea City.