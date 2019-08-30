West Bromwich Albion v Blackburn Rovers

Slaven Bilic (left) is the 11th to take the title of West Bromwich Albion head coach since Tony Mowbray, now Blackburn boss, was sacked as Baggies manager in June 2009

West Bromwich Albion are without defenders Kieran Gibbs and Conor Townsend for the visit of ex-Baggies boss Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers.

Gibbs may now be out for three weeks after coming off in last weekend's 1-1 away draw with Derby County.

Rovers manager Mowbray returns to face his old club on the back of a midweek EFL Cup exit to Sheffield United.

Blackburn have picked up seven points from their opening five league games, two less than unbeaten Albion.

Baggies head coach Slaven Bilic will be in the home dug-out, despite being put on a FA misconduct charge after being sent to the stand at Derby last Saturday.

Bilic was fined £2,000 after admitting the charge.

Match facts