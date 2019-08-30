Birmingham City v Stoke City
Birmingham City could welcome back midfielder Kerim Mrabti and right-back Maxime Colin for Saturday's visit of Stoke City after hamstring problems.
On-loan winger Jefferson Montero may also return after being ineligible to face his parent club Swansea on Sunday.
The visitors' England international keeper Jack Butland is a doubt for the game against his former club because of a knock and will be monitored by Stoke.
Manager Nathan Jones might rest players after Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie.
Butland scored in the shootout as the Potters won at Leeds on penalties and Jones has hinted at giving ever-present midfielder Sam Clucas a breather after that game, while Nick Powell (calf) is also a doubt.
The hosts' winger Jacques Maghoma (calf) is getting closer to a return and left-wing-back Cheick Keita and centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter have resumed full training for the Blues.
Match facts
- Birmingham City have lost just one of their past 12 matches in all competitions against Stoke (W8 D3 L1), keeping 10 clean sheets in those 12 games.
- Stoke haven't scored a league goal away at Birmingham in any of their last five visits there (W0 D1 L4).
- Stoke have shipped a league-high 11 goals from open play in the Championship this season.
- Stoke City are without a win in 11 Championship fixtures (D5 L6) - they last endured a longer winless run outside the top-flight back in December 2002 (16 games).
- Only Millwall (4) have landed fewer shots on target in open play in the Championship this season than Birmingham City (6).
- Birmingham City haven't scored more than twice in a home league game since winning 3-0 versus Preston on December 1st 2018 (15 games since).