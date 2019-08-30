Birmingham City v Stoke City

Sweden's Kerim Mrabti has not featured for Birmingham since their opening game of the season

Birmingham City could welcome back midfielder Kerim Mrabti and right-back Maxime Colin for Saturday's visit of Stoke City after hamstring problems.

On-loan winger Jefferson Montero may also return after being ineligible to face his parent club Swansea on Sunday.

The visitors' England international keeper Jack Butland is a doubt for the game against his former club because of a knock and will be monitored by Stoke.

Manager Nathan Jones might rest players after Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie.

Butland scored in the shootout as the Potters won at Leeds on penalties and Jones has hinted at giving ever-present midfielder Sam Clucas a breather after that game, while Nick Powell (calf) is also a doubt.

The hosts' winger Jacques Maghoma (calf) is getting closer to a return and left-wing-back Cheick Keita and centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter have resumed full training for the Blues.

