Luton Town v Huddersfield Town

Fraizer Campbell joined Huddersfield on a free transfer earlier this month after being released by Hull City at the end of last season

Luton will still be without defender Martin Cranie after he failed to recover from a knee injury that has ruled him out of the last two games.

Dan Potts may play after a groin strain but Glen Rea is unlikely to figure.

Huddersfield have no major injury issues, although Kamil Grabara and Terence Kongolo will be monitored after colliding in the loss to Reading.

Fraizer Campbell is pushing for a first start having been on the bench for the last two games after joining the club.

Match facts