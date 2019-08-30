Reading v Charlton Athletic
Reading may keep Yakou Meite up front for the visit of Charlton Athletic after his midweek goalscoring return from injury against Plymouth Argyle.
The Ivory Coast international scored two late goals at Home Park to fire the Royals into the EFL Cup third round.
Unbeaten Charlton have midfielder Chuks Aneke available, but defender Deji Oshilaja is out with a minor knock.
Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has dismissed rumours linking him to the vacant manager's role at Huddersfield.
Following promotion back to the second tier in May, Bowyer has so far steered the Addicks to three league wins and two draws.
But Charlton did lose to Forest Green on penalties in the EFL Cup first round, leaving them without a midweek match.
Match facts
- Reading completed a league double over Charlton Athletic the last time the two clubs faced each other in the 2015-16 season.
- Charlton have won just one of their last 10 away trip to the Madejski Stadium in all competitions, a 1-0 victory in November 2014.
- The Addicks are one of four teams still unbeaten in the Championship this season, along with Leeds United, Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion.
- This is the Addicks' best total start to a second-tier campaign since picking up 12 points from their first five games in 1999-00, when they went on to win the title.
- Reading have won two of their last three league games as many as they had won in their previous 12.
- No Championship player has created more chances (20) or provided more assists (4) this season than Reading's John Swift.