Reading v Charlton Athletic

Lyle Taylor has had a hand in five of Charlton's nine league goals this season - four goals and one assist

Reading may keep Yakou Meite up front for the visit of Charlton Athletic after his midweek goalscoring return from injury against Plymouth Argyle.

The Ivory Coast international scored two late goals at Home Park to fire the Royals into the EFL Cup third round.

Unbeaten Charlton have midfielder Chuks Aneke available, but defender Deji Oshilaja is out with a minor knock.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has dismissed rumours linking him to the vacant manager's role at Huddersfield.

Following promotion back to the second tier in May, Bowyer has so far steered the Addicks to three league wins and two draws.

But Charlton did lose to Forest Green on penalties in the EFL Cup first round, leaving them without a midweek match.

Match facts