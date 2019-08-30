Championship
Bristol City12:30Middlesbrough
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Middlesbrough

Tomas Kalas
Former Chelsea centre-back Tomas Kalas previously had two loan spells at Middlesbrough
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Bristol City defender Tomas Kalas will miss Saturday's game against his former club Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate.

Kalas (hamstring) and Hungary's Adam Nagy (ankle) are both out, while Korey Smith (foot) and Jay Dasilva (tibia) are still continuing their recoveries.

Visitors Middlesbrough's full-back and captain George Friend is a doubt with a thigh problem, and left-back Hayden Coulson (thigh) cannot feature yet.

But Boro defender Dael Fry (hamstring) might be fit in time to return.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have won six of their past eight league games against Middlesbrough (W6 D0 L2).
  • None of the past eight league meetings between Bristol City and Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate have ended as a draw - both sides have four wins apiece in that time.
  • Bristol City have won their past three league games, their longest winning run since a seven-match streak between December 2018 and February 2019.
  • Jonathan Woodgate is the first permanent Middlesbrough manager to pick up just one victory in his first five league games in charge since Aitor Karanka in November 2013.
  • Britt Assombalonga has scored 99 goals in the Football League (excluding play-offs), scoring more times for Middlesbrough than any other side (31).
  • Bristol City's Benik Afobe has netted three goals in his last three league appearances, as many as he'd bagged in his previous 27.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 31st August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds5410102813
2Swansea5410114713
3Charlton532095411
4Bristol City531196310
5Fulham53029459
6Preston530210649
7Sheff Wed53027439
8West Brom52307529
9Nottm Forest52218538
10Millwall522146-28
11Reading52128627
12QPR521278-17
13Blackburn521234-17
14Cardiff521268-27
15Birmingham521247-37
16Derby51316606
17Middlesbrough512256-15
18Luton511389-14
19Brentford511324-24
20Hull511358-34
21Barnsley511349-54
22Wigan5104411-73
23Huddersfield501449-51
24Stoke5014513-81
View full Championship table

Top Stories