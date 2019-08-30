Bristol City v Middlesbrough

From the section

Former Chelsea centre-back Tomas Kalas previously had two loan spells at Middlesbrough

Bristol City defender Tomas Kalas will miss Saturday's game against his former club Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate.

Kalas (hamstring) and Hungary's Adam Nagy (ankle) are both out, while Korey Smith (foot) and Jay Dasilva (tibia) are still continuing their recoveries.

Visitors Middlesbrough's full-back and captain George Friend is a doubt with a thigh problem, and left-back Hayden Coulson (thigh) cannot feature yet.

But Boro defender Dael Fry (hamstring) might be fit in time to return.

Match facts