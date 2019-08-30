Bristol City v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
Bristol City defender Tomas Kalas will miss Saturday's game against his former club Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate.
Kalas (hamstring) and Hungary's Adam Nagy (ankle) are both out, while Korey Smith (foot) and Jay Dasilva (tibia) are still continuing their recoveries.
Visitors Middlesbrough's full-back and captain George Friend is a doubt with a thigh problem, and left-back Hayden Coulson (thigh) cannot feature yet.
But Boro defender Dael Fry (hamstring) might be fit in time to return.
Match facts
- Bristol City have won six of their past eight league games against Middlesbrough (W6 D0 L2).
- None of the past eight league meetings between Bristol City and Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate have ended as a draw - both sides have four wins apiece in that time.
- Bristol City have won their past three league games, their longest winning run since a seven-match streak between December 2018 and February 2019.
- Jonathan Woodgate is the first permanent Middlesbrough manager to pick up just one victory in his first five league games in charge since Aitor Karanka in November 2013.
- Britt Assombalonga has scored 99 goals in the Football League (excluding play-offs), scoring more times for Middlesbrough than any other side (31).
- Bristol City's Benik Afobe has netted three goals in his last three league appearances, as many as he'd bagged in his previous 27.