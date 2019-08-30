Brentford v Derby County
Brentford forward Said Benrahma is pushing for his first start of the season as the Bees host Derby County.
Summer signings Dominic Thompson and Joel Valencia may be in line for their first league appearances.
Derby could be without ex-Brentford winger Florian Jozefzoon, while left-back Scott Malone is also a doubt.
County's Jayden Bogle (ankle), Ikechi Anya (calf) and Craig Forsyth (knee) all remain out, but defender Andre Wisdom has resumed full training.
Match facts
- Brentford have won one of their last nine league matches against Derby County (W1 D4 L4), a 4-0 win in April 2017.
- The 14 league meetings between Brentford and Derby at Griffin Park have seen 56 goals scored at an average of exactly four per game.
- Brentford have won four points or fewer from their first five league games in two of their last three campaigns (also 2017-18). However, the Bees have avoided relegation in each of the last seven seasons when they'd accrued four points or fewer at this stage.
- Brentford have converted just two of their 65 shots this season; the worst conversion rate in the division (3.1%).
- Since the start of last season, only West Brom (11) have been awarded more penalties in the Championship than Derby (10, including play-offs).
- Derby have lost just once in their last 11 regular season Championship matches (W5 D5), although they are winless since their opening day victory vs Huddersfield (D3 L1).