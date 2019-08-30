Brentford v Derby County

Said Benrahma came on as a substitute for Brentford in last Saturday's loss at Charlton

Brentford forward Said Benrahma is pushing for his first start of the season as the Bees host Derby County.

Summer signings Dominic Thompson and Joel Valencia may be in line for their first league appearances.

Derby could be without ex-Brentford winger Florian Jozefzoon, while left-back Scott Malone is also a doubt.

County's Jayden Bogle (ankle), Ikechi Anya (calf) and Craig Forsyth (knee) all remain out, but defender Andre Wisdom has resumed full training.

Match facts