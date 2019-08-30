Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Preston
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Preston North End

Joao Carvalho in action for Nottingham Forest
Joao Carvalho missed much of August after suffering an ankle injury during pre-season
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Nottingham Forest's Joao Carvalho could make his first start of the season after he came off the bench to score in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Derby.

Reds boss Sabri Lamouchi is likely to make a host of changes for the visit of Preston, with recalls for Michael Dawson and Lewis Grabban expected.

Likewise, Preston boss Alex Neil is set for wholesale changes.

Alan Browne was the only one to start against Hull in the cup after their league win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Tom Barkhuizen and Andrew Hughes will undergo fitness checks before Neil finalises his squad, but former Derby and Leicester striker David Nugent will miss the trip to the City Ground through injury.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest are winless in their past six league matches against Preston (W0 D4 L2), failing to score in each of their past three meetings.
  • Preston have won their past two away league games against Nottingham Forest - as many as they had won in their previous 14 visits to the City Ground.
  • Nottingham Forest have not drawn any of their past 16 league games at the City Ground, winning 10 and losing six since a 0-0 draw with Stoke in November 2018.
  • Alex Neil is unbeaten in seven previous Championship meetings with Nottingham Forest (W5 D2 L0), remaining unbeaten against six different managers in that time (Freedman, Montanier, Brazil, Warburton, Karanka and O'Neill).
  • Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored four goals from six shots on target in the Championship this season. Since August 2017, Grabban has netted the most goals in the second tier (40).
  • Preston North End have had more different scorers than any Championship side this season (7).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds5410102813
2Swansea5410114713
3Charlton532095411
4Bristol City531196310
5Fulham53029459
6Preston530210649
7Sheff Wed53027439
8West Brom52307529
9Nottm Forest52218538
10Millwall522146-28
11Reading52128627
12QPR521278-17
13Blackburn521234-17
14Cardiff521268-27
15Birmingham521247-37
16Derby51316606
17Middlesbrough512256-15
18Luton511389-14
19Brentford511324-24
20Hull511358-34
21Barnsley511349-54
22Wigan5104411-73
23Huddersfield501449-51
24Stoke5014513-81
View full Championship table

