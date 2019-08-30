Millwall v Hull City

From the section

Hull City had not expected captain Eric Lichaj to return from injury until after the international break

Millwall winger Jiri Skalak will miss his side's Championship game with Hull City after injuring his ankle and heel in last week's loss at Fulham.

Jed Wallace is likely to replace the Czech Republic international after completing a three-match ban.

Hull midfielder Dan Batty will not travel after injuring his ankle in their Carabao Cup defeat by Preston.

Manager Grant McCann does have captain Eric Lichaj back, with the USA defender recovering from a hamstring injury.

Match facts