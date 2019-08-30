Championship
Millwall15:00Hull
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Hull City

Eric Lichaj
Hull City had not expected captain Eric Lichaj to return from injury until after the international break
Millwall winger Jiri Skalak will miss his side's Championship game with Hull City after injuring his ankle and heel in last week's loss at Fulham.

Jed Wallace is likely to replace the Czech Republic international after completing a three-match ban.

Hull midfielder Dan Batty will not travel after injuring his ankle in their Carabao Cup defeat by Preston.

Manager Grant McCann does have captain Eric Lichaj back, with the USA defender recovering from a hamstring injury.

Match facts

  • Millwall are winless in three home league games against Hull (W0 D2 L1), though they won an FA Cup tie at the Den last season against the Tigers.
  • Hull have only lost one of their last six league games against Millwall (W3 D2 L1), a 1-2 defeat in March 2018 at the KC Stadium.
  • Millwall have not scored more than once in any of their last 12 league games, netting seven goals in the process.
  • Hull City have won just once in their last 10 league matches, losing on six occasions (D3).
  • Millwall have completed fewer passes (693) and averaged less possession (29%) than any other Championship team this term.
  • Hull's Kamil Grosicki (30) has had a hand in the most shots in the Championship this season, attempting 19 and setting up 11.

Saturday 31st August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds5410102813
2Swansea5410114713
3Charlton532095411
4Bristol City531196310
5Fulham53029459
6Preston530210649
7Sheff Wed53027439
8West Brom52307529
9Nottm Forest52218538
10Millwall522146-28
11Reading52128627
12QPR521278-17
13Blackburn521234-17
14Cardiff521268-27
15Birmingham521247-37
16Derby51316606
17Middlesbrough512256-15
18Luton511389-14
19Brentford511324-24
20Hull511358-34
21Barnsley511349-54
22Wigan5104411-73
23Huddersfield501449-51
24Stoke5014513-81
View full Championship table

