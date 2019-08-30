Championship
Leeds15:00Swansea
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Swansea City

Liam Cooper
Liam Cooper is set to return to a Leeds defence which has not conceded in their past three Championship matches
Leeds are set to welcome back captain Liam Cooper for their top-of-the-table clash with Swansea after missing the past two weeks with an ankle injury.

Injured duo Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts are back in training, but are still not ready to return to the side.

The Swans are expected to revert to the side which beat Birmingham last week.

Tom Carroll could make Swansea's squad after his first game in 10 months in the Carabao Cup win over Cambridge, but Nathan Dyer and Aldo Kalulu are doubts.

Both sides have won four and drawn the other of their five Championship games this season, with Leeds top thanks to a marginally better goal difference than second-placed Swansea.

Match facts

  • Leeds United have won their last 10 home matches in all competitions against Swansea - their longest-ever home winning run against an opponent.
  • Swansea's only away win in 20 attempts against Leeds was in September 1949, winning 2-1 in a second-tier match (W1 D3 L16).
  • Only in 1923-24 (15) have Swansea won more points from their opening five league games to a season (assuming 3pts/win) than in 2019-20 (13 pts).
  • In all six previous seasons in which Leeds won 13+ points from their first five league games, they ended the campaign in the top six, including finishing third in 2018-19.
  • No Championship player has been directly involved in more goals this season than Swansea's Borja Baston (5 goals, 1 assist).
  • Since the start of last season, no player has created more chances (134) and provided more assists (14) in the Championship than Leeds' Pablo Hernandez (including play-offs).

Saturday 31st August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds5410102813
2Swansea5410114713
3Charlton532095411
4Bristol City531196310
5Fulham53029459
6Preston530210649
7Sheff Wed53027439
8West Brom52307529
9Nottm Forest52218538
10Millwall522146-28
11Reading52128627
12QPR521278-17
13Blackburn521234-17
14Cardiff521268-27
15Birmingham521247-37
16Derby51316606
17Middlesbrough512256-15
18Luton511389-14
19Brentford511324-24
20Hull511358-34
21Barnsley511349-54
22Wigan5104411-73
23Huddersfield501449-51
24Stoke5014513-81
