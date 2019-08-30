Leeds United v Swansea City
Leeds are set to welcome back captain Liam Cooper for their top-of-the-table clash with Swansea after missing the past two weeks with an ankle injury.
Injured duo Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts are back in training, but are still not ready to return to the side.
The Swans are expected to revert to the side which beat Birmingham last week.
Tom Carroll could make Swansea's squad after his first game in 10 months in the Carabao Cup win over Cambridge, but Nathan Dyer and Aldo Kalulu are doubts.
Both sides have won four and drawn the other of their five Championship games this season, with Leeds top thanks to a marginally better goal difference than second-placed Swansea.
Match facts
- Leeds United have won their last 10 home matches in all competitions against Swansea - their longest-ever home winning run against an opponent.
- Swansea's only away win in 20 attempts against Leeds was in September 1949, winning 2-1 in a second-tier match (W1 D3 L16).
- Only in 1923-24 (15) have Swansea won more points from their opening five league games to a season (assuming 3pts/win) than in 2019-20 (13 pts).
- In all six previous seasons in which Leeds won 13+ points from their first five league games, they ended the campaign in the top six, including finishing third in 2018-19.
- No Championship player has been directly involved in more goals this season than Swansea's Borja Baston (5 goals, 1 assist).
- Since the start of last season, no player has created more chances (134) and provided more assists (14) in the Championship than Leeds' Pablo Hernandez (including play-offs).