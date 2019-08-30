Wigan Athletic v Barnsley
- From the section Championship
Wigan boss Paul Cook has a couple of injury concerns going into Saturday's game, although he is keeping the identities of the doubts a secret.
Ex-Barnsley forward Kieffer Moore could miss out after picking up a calf injury in their defeat by Middlesbrough earlier this month.
Barnsley are expected to be without defender Bambo Diaby and striker Cauley Woodrow for the trip over the Pennines.
Goalkeeper Sami Radlinger is also ruled out having picked up a knee injury.
Match stats
- Wigan have lost just one of their 10 previous Football League encounters with Barnsley (W6 D3 L1), losing 1-4 in May 2016.
- Barnsley have won just three of their 14 previous matches against Wigan in all competitions (W3 D4 L7).
- Wigan have lost four straight league games, failing to score in three of those. The Latics last lost five in a row back in December 2016.
- Barnsley are winless in nine away Championship games, losing the last eight in a row (D1). The Tykes last lost nine consecutive away second tier games in March 1932 (11 games).
- 21st placed Barnsley have named the youngest average starting XI in the Championship this season (22 years, 337 days).
- Lee Evans has had a hand in the most shots for Wigan this season, attempting nine and setting up four, with Evans finding the net himself in vs Cardiff on the opening day.