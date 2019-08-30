League Two
Forest Green15:00Newport
Venue: The New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Newport County

Newport County have question marks over captain Joss Labadie (hamstring) and striker Jamille Matt (knee).

The pair missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham, while defender George Nurse is also a doubt following an ankle injury in training.

Forest Green defender Liam Shepherd is likely to be an injury absentee,

Manager Mark Cooper, who made five changes for the midweek loss against Bournemouth, could include ex-Newport players Aaron Collins and Shawn McCoulsky.

Saturday 31st August 2019

  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00NewportNewport County
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00BradfordBradford City
  • ExeterExeter City15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • SalfordSalford City15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • StevenageStevenage15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • WalsallWalsall15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter532063311
2Plymouth531193610
3Forest Green531153210
4Macclesfield53026339
5Newport52304229
6Crewe530256-19
7Grimsby522110648
8Cheltenham52218448
9Bradford52215238
10Swindon52218628
11Cambridge52216518
12Crawley52129817
13Leyton Orient521268-27
14Mansfield51318716
15Salford51317706
16Port Vale513179-26
17Colchester512256-15
18Morecambe512257-25
19Walsall512225-35
20Northampton511335-24
21Carlisle5113610-44
22Oldham511337-44
23Stevenage502304-42
24Scunthorpe5014512-71
