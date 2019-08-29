Southampton v Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won his last eight league fixtures against Southampton (six as a player, two as a manager)

TEAM NEWS

Southampton's Nathan Redmond is out for at least two weeks after injuring his ankle in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win, and joins Moussa Dejenpo on the sidelines.

Michael Obafemi is likely to be absent after suffering cramp in midweek, while Ryan Bertrand is back in training but it remains to be seen if he is fit.

Manchester United are without Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial, who have hamstring and thigh injuries respectively.

Defensive trio Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are also out.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We are gaining more confidence after the last two games. We have kept two clean sheets [in all competitions] and even if we have a few injuries now, we have good subs who are looking forward to playing.

"It's up to me to find the right balance and I am sure we have a squad who on the pitch can create problems. I think with Manchester United you always have pressure. I expect their best possible team to play against us."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are winless in their last eight home league games against Manchester United (D3, L5).

The side playing at home in this fixture has won just three of the past 15 Premier League encounters (D5, L7).

Saints have taken the lead but ultimately lost in nine Premier League games against United.

Southampton

Victory for Southampton last week ended a winless run of seven league games (D3, L4).

They have won only one of their most recent five league fixtures at St Mary's (D2, L2).

Saints could lose their opening two home fixtures of a league season for the first time since 2012-13.

They have won nine and lost 11 of their 26 Premier League matches under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Southampton have scored in their last 15 home league matches, while their opponents have found the net in 14 of those encounters.

Manchester United