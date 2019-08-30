Chelsea v Sheffield United

Blades boss Chris Wilder played in Sheffield United's 1-0 home win against Chelsea in the top flight in March 1991

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is available after overcoming the knock that forced him off at Norwich.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Antonio Rudiger are back in training but are not expected to play, while N'Golo Kante, Pedro and Reece James remain out.

Sheffield United are hopeful midfielder John Fleck will feature after missing out last week with a hamstring strain.

Kean Bryan suffered an ankle injury in the Carabao Cup against Blackburn and is rated doubtful.

Record signing Oli McBurnie is pushing for his first Premier League start after three substitute appearances.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton:Chelsea face newly-promoted opposition for the second week running, after winning for the first time this season at Norwich last weekend.

Their record at home in the league against teams who've just come up is a predictably good one, with their only such defeat in the last 54 encounters coming against Bournemouth in December 2015.

Sheffield United have made a decent start to life back in the top tier but suffered their first defeat of the campaign last week at home to Leicester. Victory for Chris Wilder's team here would be a major upset and also their first at Stamford Bridge since their inaugural Premier League visit in October 1992, some 27 years ago.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "We recognise that we're up against elite footballers but we're here to compete. It's not a free hit, we want to put in consistent performances.

"He [Frank Lampard] worked under some great managers at Chelsea and he'll have picked up lots from them. He went there [to Derby}, changed things around, and now has got the job I think most of us knew he was always destined for given his history with the club and legendary status there."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think this is by far Sheffield United's most interesting game in terms of seeing how they set up against one of the big six.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The clubs last met in 2006-07, with Chelsea winning both top-flight encounters without conceding. Chelsea boss Frank Lampard played in each game.

United are looking to win at Chelsea for the first time since October 1992, when Adrian Littlejohn and Brian Deane scored in a 2-1 win.

The Blades have conceded in each of their last 30 trips to Chelsea, a run dating back to October 1922.

Frank Lampard faced Sheffield United twice as Derby boss last season, winning 2-1 at home and losing 3-1 away.

Chelsea

Victory last weekend was just Chelsea's second in eight league matches (D4, L2).

The Blues are unbeaten in 10 home league fixtures (W6, D4) and have kept clean sheets in six of those games.

They have lost just three of their 80 home Premier League games versus newly-promoted sides (W66, D11).

Mason Mount is looking to score in three consecutive appearances for the first time in English league football.

Tammy Abraham has scored 28 league goals since the start of last season, more than any other English player in the top two tiers.

Abraham scored in Aston Villa's 3-3 home draw against the Blades last February whilst on loan with the club.

Jorginho is the only player to have been booked in each of the opening three rounds of Premier League fixtures this term.

