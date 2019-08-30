Burnley v Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side have the only 100% winning record left in the top six tiers of English football

TEAM NEWS

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says Johann Berg Gudmundsson's calf injury is not as bad as first feared, but he is highly unlikely to feature on Saturday.

Robbie Brady is nearing a return but remains on the sidelines along with Steven Defour.

Liverpool's Naby Keita will not be fully fit until after the international break because of a muscle strain.

The only other player manager Jurgen Klopp is set to be without is first-choice goalkeeper Alisson.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: "Liverpool could record a club record 13th successive top-flight win here. Just think about that - this Jurgen Klopp side could surpass the deeds done by those of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish.

"Even this early in the season they have the only remaining 100% winning record in England's top six tiers, and despite it being "always difficult at Burnley" (that just feels like it should be in quotes!) they should extend it.

"It wasn't too hard for League One Sunderland at Turf Moor on Wednesday, but Sean Dyche will have his first XI back here - in-form Ashley Barnes and all.

"They (and he) might even score first. Burnley have in five of their last six against Liverpool. They've won one."

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "The start has been positive in performances, four points - with the games we have had - is a good return.

"The group that we've worked with has improved. The knowledge of the Premier League [has] as well but it doesn't guarantee you anything.

"I feel we have moved forward and we are in the Premier League for the fourth season on the trot which is a good marker."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "Turf Moor is a tough place to go. We have been there, hot, wind and rain and it is always difficult.

"Tough place. They do an incredible job, that is how it is.

"Last time was intense, We had discussions with Sean Dyche and we are both proper competitors. But it's respectful"

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal were naive last week against Liverpool in the way they let the full-backs get forward. Sean Dyche won't make that mistake.

Burnley have made a good start and don't have the Europa League this season. After losing to Sunderland in the League Cup, Dyche will be looking for a reaction.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won just two of their last 16 matches against Liverpool in all competitions.

The Clarets have picked up just four points from a possible 30 in Premier League games versus the Reds.

Sean Dyche's side have scored against Liverpool in all six of their matches since Jurgen Klopp took over.

Burnley

The Clarets have won just one of their last seven Premier League matches.

Ashley Barnes has 13 Premier League goals in 2019 - only Sergio Aguero (16) and Sadio Mane (15) have more.

Barnes has scored 42% of their league goals in 2019 (13 of 31).

He is aiming to become the first Burnley player to score in five consecutive Premier League matches and the first to score in five successive top-flight matches since Ray Pointer in 1962.

Since his debut in August 2014, Barnes is one of just five players to have scored a Premier League goal against all of the established top-six sides (the others are Sadio Mane, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jamie Vardy and Georginio Wijnaldum).

A third of Barnes' top-flight goals have come against 'big six' opposition (12 of 36).

Liverpool