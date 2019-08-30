Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Christian Benteke scored 42 goals in 89 Premier League matches for Aston Villa but has just 19 in 86 for Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace trio Joel Ward, Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp have been passed fit after knocks but Scott Dann is a doubt with a hand injury.

Centre-backs Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins are both still absent.

Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett suffered a hamstring injury at Crewe on Tuesday and joins James Chester and Jonathan Kodjia on the sidelines.

Marvelous Nakamba is pushing for his first Premier League appearance after impressing in the Carabao Cup.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@chriswisey: The question: Against whom did Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United suffer their last Premier League home defeat? The answer: Crystal Palace.

It is a remarkable statistic. And if Palace could marry up that superb away form with some consistency at home, they'd be a top-eight side. The trouble is that a trip to Selhurst Park is not anywhere near as tricky as it used to be, highlighted again by Colchester's victory on penalties in the Carabao Cup in the capital this week. That's the puzzle Roy Hodgson is working hard to solve.

Aston Villa's first points of the season against Everton last week were huge. They'd been a little unfortunate to have been left empty handed from their opening two matches. Dean Smith's newly-assembled side could prove to be an interesting outfit once they have fully settled.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "I noticed that Dean [Smith] took on a group of players he had inherited, but as his reign continued, you could see the changes in the way he wants to play and his players. We saw the changes he was bringing about, and he has now signed the likes of [Tyrone] Mings and [Kortney] Hause. They have invested well, the fact they have had a good start doesn't surprise me one bit."

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith: "It's going to be a challenge. I went to watch them at Sheffield United where they didn't play particularly well but they've then gone to Manchester United and got a fantastic result. They've got a number of players who have played in the Premier League for a number of years now and they will make it really tough for us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa beat Everton last Friday but if I were to do a maths report on their season so far it would be six out of 10. There is room for improvement.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa won 1-0 at home when the sides last met in January 2016 - one of just three Villa Premier League wins during the 2015-16 season.

Villa have beaten Palace twice in 12 top-flight away fixtures (D4, L6) and scored only four times.

Just seven goals have been scored in the last six league meetings, including five games with one goal or fewer.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have accrued 30 points since the start of February - only Manchester City (49) and Liverpool (45) have earned more over that period.

Palace have won only two of their last eight matches at Selhurst Park (D3, L3).

They have claimed just 221 of their 433 Premier League points at home (51%) - the competition's lowest ratio.

Roy Hodgson has won more Premier League games versus Villa than he has against any other side (W7, D2, L2).

Since the start of last season, Wilfried Zaha has scored one goal in 16 home league appearances.

Palace forward Jordan Ayew scored seven goals in 30 Premier League games for Aston Villa in the 2015-16 campaign.

Aston Villa