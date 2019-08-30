West Ham United v Norwich City

Javier Hernandez is fit again for West Ham but Michail Antonio is battling a hamstring problem

TEAM NEWS

Javier Hernandez is fit again after missing West Ham's last two games with a knee injury while Jack Wilshere could make his first start of the season.

Michail Antonio is being assessed after coming off against Newport County in the EFL Cup with a hamstring problem.

Norwich will be without Timm Klose, who suffered a knee injury in the League Cup defeat to Crawley.

Fellow defender Christoph Zimmerman could be involved despite limping off in that match with a hip injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: West Ham have picked up more points from their opening three games than in any of the previous five seasons, and despite scoring twice in their win at Watford, club-record signing Sebastien Haller wasn't happy with his performance.

Another striker with high standards is Teemu Pukki, who is already only two goals away from the total that Norwich's top scorer managed in their last Premier League campaign.

Both of the Canaries' defeats this season have come against teams that finished in the top four last term, but while losing to Liverpool and Chelsea isn't cause for concern, the number of goals they've conceded might be.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "I expect a similar game to the one we played against Watford. Norwich play this system and they played exactly the same way against Chelsea and Liverpool.

"They are a very good team and we will need to play a very good game to get the three points."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

My great worry about Norwich is defensively, they have conceded eight goals. You get so heavily punished in this league.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Both the last two meetings between these sides - which came in the 2015-16 season - ended in 2-2 draws.

Norwich have failed to win on their last seven league visits to West Ham (D4, L3).

They have won just one of their last 11 matches against West Ham in all competitions (D6, L4).

West Ham

West Ham are looking for a third win in a week, after beating Watford in the league last weekend and Newport County in the EFL Cup in midweek.

But they are in danger of losing their first two home matches of the Premier League season for the second year in a row.

The Hammers are yet to keep a clean sheet in this season's Premier League.

They've lost seven of their last eight Premier League home games in August, winning just one.

Norwich