Wrexham will be without defender Jake Lawlor for Saturday's National League game at home to Stockport County.

Lawlor begins a four-game suspension after being sent-off at Hartlepool on Monday, his second red card of the season.

Wrexham are without a win in three games and are 13th in the National League. Two points behind seventh placed County.

Jim Gannon's side will be looking to make it four wins from five games.