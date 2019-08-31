Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle15:00Ayr
Venue: Energy Check Stadium at Firhill

Partick Thistle v Ayr United

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd44001441012
2Inverness CT42118537
3Ayr32015326
4Morton4202912-36
5Dundee412158-35
6Arbroath31112204
7Queen of Sth302112-12
8Dunfermline302135-22
9Partick Thistle301246-21
10Alloa301226-41
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport