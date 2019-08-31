Queen of the South v Alloa Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|4
|4
|0
|0
|14
|4
|10
|12
|2
|Inverness CT
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|7
|3
|Ayr
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|6
|4
|Morton
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|12
|-3
|6
|5
|Dundee
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|8
|-3
|5
|6
|Arbroath
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|7
|Queen of Sth
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
|8
|Dunfermline
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|2
|9
|Partick Thistle
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|1
|10
|Alloa
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
