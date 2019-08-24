Shaun Wright-Phillips announces retirement from football

Shaun Wright-Phillips played for Manchester City in two separate spells during his career

Former Manchester City, Chelsea and England winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has announced his retirement from football at the age of 37.

He also played for Queens Park Rangers and New York Red Bulls, the latter alongside brother Bradley, and last played for Phoenix Rising in 2017.

Wright-Phillips played 36 times for England and made 316 Premier League appearances, scoring 32 goals.

He won the 2006 Premier League title and 2007 FA Cup while at Chelsea.

Wright-Phillips' father is former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright, while his son D'Margio is part of Manchester City's Under-18 team.