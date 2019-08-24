Women's Scottish Cup: Edinburgh derby always 'massive' - Joelle Murray

Hibs captain Joelle Murray is aiming to lift the Scottish Cup for a fourth time

Hibs and Hearts games are "massive" at any level, insists Joelle Murray as the Edinburgh rivals prepare to meet in the Women's Scottish Cup.

The winners of Sunday's tie at the Oriam will go into the quarter-finals.

Only a few hundred fans are expected, but Hibs captain Murray says the match means everything to her side as they chase a fourth Scottish Cup in a row.

"For me, whether it be 15's, 17's, first team, male or female, a derby is a derby," Murray told BBC Scotland.

"In the women's game, outwith being a Hearts or a Hibs fan, its not regarded as high as it is in the men's game. Regardless of if it's women's, men's, for me it's absolutely massive, especially with me being a Hibs fan."

The two clubs are separated by a division, though Hearts are in the hunt for promotion from SWPL2, and booked their place in the fourth round with a thumping 24-0 win over Raith Rovers.

Hibs prevailed 1-0 against Hearts when the two last met in the SWPL Cup in February.

Grant Scott's side have won the cup double for the previous three seasons, but the league title continues to be out of their reach.

Champions Glasgow City are now eight points clear of Hibs with a game in hand and Murray admits cup success, and progressing in the Champions League - with a last 32 tie next month against Slavia Prague - are the club's goals now.

"Being realistic we obviously need Glasgow City to drop points elsewhere now," admitted Murray. "The league is obviously outwith our control. We've had a few disappointing results this season.

"City are a formidable team. We'll keep our fingers crossed but all we can do is make sure we pick up maximum points from now until the end of the season to give ourselves any chance."