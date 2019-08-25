African Champions League: Former winners Orlando Pirates suffer shock exit

The African Champions League trophy

Former winners Orlando Pirates of South Africa suffered an early exit from the African Champions League on Saturday, after a 2-1 aggregate defeat to debutants Green Eagles of Zambia.

Orlando Pirates, who won the trophy in 1995, went into their home match trailing 1-0 from the first leg of the preliminary round tie.

It started well for the hosts, when a Happy Jele header on the hour put the Buccaneers 1-0 up to level the tie overall.

Their second-leg advantage lasted just one minute before Amit Shamende scored for Green Eagles to make it 1-1 on the night and 2-1 to the Zambians on aggregate.

The defeat completed an unsettled week for Orlando Pirates who are currently being guided by caretaker coach Rhulani Mokwena following the departure of coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.

In contrast, Micho, now coach of Egyptian giants Zamalek, enjoyed a winning Champions League night with his new club as Zamalek trounced Dekedaha of Somalia 6-0.

Mostafa Mohamed and Mahmoud Shikabala bagged a brace each as Zamalek completed a record-equalling 13-0 overall triumph.

Young Africans of Tanzania set the record for a two-leg winning margin at 13 goals in 2009 and Al Ahly, the Cairo neighbours of Zamalek, equalled it on Friday by firing nine past Atlabara of South Sudan.

Mamelodi Sundowns, another South African side who were trailing from the first leg, avoided an early exit with a 4-0 win over Congolese side AS Otoho to advance 5-2 on aggregate.

Sundowns scored all their goals before half-time, with two goals for Uruguayan Gaston Sirino.

Elsewhere, Karim Aribi struck four for Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia as they crushed Hafia of Guinea 7-1 in Sousse having trailed 2-1 after the first leg.

Ayoub Nanah scored twice in the second half as Raja Casablanca of Morocco coasted to a 4-0 home win over Brikama United of the Gambia after the clubs had shared six goals when they first met two weekends ago. Raja won 7-3 on aggregate.

Although former champions JS Kabylie of Algeria lost 3-2 against Al Merrikh of Sudan in Omdurman, they scraped through on away goals.

Late goals from Nabil Saadou and Toufik Addadi rescued the Algerians after Merrikh had established a 3-0 second leg lead.

African Champions League Preliminary Round Second Leg Results:

Sunday: