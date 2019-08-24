Bury FC call for volunteers to help clean Gigg Lane for Doncaster Rovers game

Bury's most recent game at Gigg Lane was their 1-1 draw against Port Vale on 4 May

Bury have called for volunteers to help them get their Gigg Lane ground ready to host matches again after a summer of financial turmoil at the club.

The Shakers have been given until 17:00 BST on Tuesday to complete a sale to C&N Sporting Risk and avoid expulsion from the English Football League.

The club say they are now preparing for their League One game against Doncaster on 31 August to take place as normal.

Hundreds of fans held a meeting to show support at the ground on Saturday.

The Shakers, who have had six games suspended by the EFL so far this season, are appealing for volunteers to report to the stadium from 09:00 BST on Tuesday to commence work, including cleaning all 11,640 seats and sweeping all four stands.

Fans are being asked to arrive with buckets and cleaning materials as the club enters into preparations for the match despite ongoing takeover talks.

"While the EFL and our potential new owners proceed with their necessary paperwork and dealings, the club needs to prepare the stadium in order for Saturday's League One fixture with Doncaster Rovers to take place," the club said in a statement.

"With Tuesday's deadline firmly set, preparations for our first game of the season will commence at 9:00am on Tuesday morning.

"Recent events, over the summer months, have left the club with just a skeleton staff and we must, therefore, call on voluntary help in order to get the stadium ready."

Hundreds of Bury fans arrived at Gigg Lane to show their support on Saturday