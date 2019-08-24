German Bundesliga
Schalke0Bayern Munich3

Schalke 0-3 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski scores hat-trick

Robert Lewandowski
Lewandowski has now scored nine Bundesliga hat-tricks

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich collected their first victory of the season by comfortably beating Schalke.

Niko Kovac's side responded in style after starting the season with a 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin.

Polish striker Lewandowski netted the opener from the penalty spot, before adding two more in the second half for his ninth league hat-trick.

Bayern host Mainz in the league next Saturday (14:30 BST)

Line-ups

Schalke

  • 35Nübel
  • 20Kenny
  • 17Stambouli
  • 5Nastasic
  • 24Oczipka
  • 18Caligiuri
  • 2McKennie
  • 6MascarellSubstituted forSanéat 59'minutes
  • 19Burgstaller
  • 25HaritSubstituted forMercanat 86'minutes
  • 9RamanSubstituted forKutucuat 51'minutes

Substitutes

  • 15Kutucu
  • 16Boujellab
  • 21Reese
  • 23Schubert
  • 26Sané
  • 37Mercan

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 4Süle
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 77'minutes
  • 27Alaba
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forCoutinhoat 57'minutes
  • 32Kimmich
  • 24Tolisso
  • 22GnabrySubstituted forPerisicat 57'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 29Coman

Substitutes

  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 10Coutinho
  • 11Cuisance
  • 14Perisic
  • 19Davies
  • 26Ulreich
Referee:
Marco Fritz
Attendance:
62,271

Match Stats

Home TeamSchalkeAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 3.

Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by David Alaba.

Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

Bastian Oczipka (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Levent Mercan replaces Amine Harit.

Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).

Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, FC Schalke 04. Weston McKennie tries a through ball, but Guido Burgstaller is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bastian Oczipka with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

Attempt missed. Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Amine Harit.

Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).

Benjamin Stambouli (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Lucas Hernández.

Goal!

Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 3. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

Attempt saved. Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny with a cross.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Alexander Nübel (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ahmed Kutucu (FC Schalke 04).

Attempt missed. Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Daniel Caligiuri with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).

Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, FC Schalke 04. Guido Burgstaller tries a through ball, but Daniel Caligiuri is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Salif Sané replaces Omar Mascarell.

Attempt missed. Ahmed Kutucu (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).

Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ivan Perisic replaces Serge Gnabry.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Philippe Coutinho replaces Thomas Müller.

Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04).

Attempt blocked. Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Caligiuri with a cross.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th August 2019

  • SchalkeFC Schalke 040Bayern MunichBayern Munich3
  • MainzMainz 051B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach3
  • AugsburgFC Augsburg1Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin1
  • DüsseldorfFortuna Düsseldorf1B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen3
  • PaderbornSC Paderborn 071FreiburgSC Freiburg3
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim3Werder BremenWerder Bremen2

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund22008266
2Freiburg22006156
3B Leverkusen22006336
4Bayern Munich21105234
5B Mgladbach21103124
6RB Leipzig11004043
7Wolfsburg11002113
8Frankfurt11001013
9Düsseldorf21014403
10Hoffenheim21013303
11Hertha Berlin10102201
12Schalke201103-31
13Augsburg201126-41
14Union Berlin201115-41
15Werder Bremen200236-30
15Paderborn200236-30
17Köln200225-30
18Mainz200216-50
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC