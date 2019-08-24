Schalke 0-3 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski scores hat-trick

Lewandowski has now scored nine Bundesliga hat-tricks

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich collected their first victory of the season by comfortably beating Schalke.

Niko Kovac's side responded in style after starting the season with a 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin.

Polish striker Lewandowski netted the opener from the penalty spot, before adding two more in the second half for his ninth league hat-trick.

Bayern host Mainz in the league next Saturday (14:30 BST)