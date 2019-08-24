Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Real Valladolid 1.
Real Madrid 1-1 Valladolid: Guardiola cancels out Benzema goal
Real Madrid were left frustrated by Valladolid's equaliser with just two minutes remaining in La Liga.
Sergi Guardiola latched on to a through ball late on and coolly converted his finish between the legs of Real's ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
Frenchman Karim Benzema thought he had won it for Real on 82 minutes with a brilliant turn and finish.
Substitute Luka Jovic headed against the crossbar for the hosts a minute after going on as a substitute.
Real went into their second league game of the season after beating Celta Vigo 3-1 in their opener with Gareth Bale once again handed a place in the starting line-up.
The Welshman came close to leaving Madrid for China in the transfer window but the move was blocked by Real president Florentino Perez.
The former Tottenham winger struck a shot wide in the first half before narrowly heading off target in the second.
Valladolid may have collected all three points themselves, but Waldo Rubio had his thumping drive pushed away by Courtois.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 14CasemiroBooked at 90mins
- 11Bale
- 16RodríguezSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 57'minutes
- 8KroosBooked at 73mins
- 22IscoSubstituted forJovicat 68'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forVázquezat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 3Militão
- 6Nacho
- 15Valverde
- 17Vázquez
- 18Jovic
- 28Vinícius Júnior
Real Valladolid
- 1Masip
- 17Moyano LujanoSubstituted forRubioat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Olivas Alba
- 27Salisu
- 22Martínez García
- 2PorroSubstituted forRegal Anguloat 80'minutes
- 21Herrero Javaloyas
- 16San Emeterio DíazBooked at 33minsSubstituted forMohamedat 84'minutes
- 10Plano
- 7Guardiola Navarro
- 9Ünal
Substitutes
- 8Mohamed
- 13Lunin
- 18Regal Angulo
- 19Villa Suárez
- 23Rubio
- 24Fernández
- 29De la Fuente
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Attendance:
- 63,037
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Real Valladolid 1.
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Waldo Rubio (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid).
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Booking
Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Karim Benzema.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Real Valladolid 1. Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Óscar Plano with a through ball.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Anuar Mohamed replaces Fede San Emeterio.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Nacho with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Real Valladolid 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raphael Varane.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Antoñito replaces Pedro Porro.
Attempt missed. Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Attempt saved. Waldo Rubio (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Enes Ünal.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Pedro Porro (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Waldo Rubio (Real Valladolid).
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nacho (Real Valladolid).
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Gareth Bale with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Jovic replaces Isco.
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Míchel (Real Valladolid).