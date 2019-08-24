Scottish League Two: Cove Rangers move clear at top as Edinburgh move second

Fraser Fyvie scored his first goal since joining Cove Rangers

Newcomers Cove Rangers continued their impressive start to the season to stay top of Scottish League Two after a 2-1 win away to Stirling Albion.

Edinburgh City move into second place with an impressive 3-1 win away to Stenhousemuir.

Queen's Park drop to third after being held 0-0 at home by Elgin City, while Annan Athletic stumbled too with a 3-1 defeat away to Cowdenbeath.

Brechin City move off the bottom with a 1-0 win away to Albion Rovers.

Stirling are left as the only side without a point, with former Aberdeen, Hibernian and Dundee United midfielder Fraser Fyvie leading the way for Cove by slotting his first goal since joining the Highland League champions this summer.

Matty Smith's close-range finish extended the lead after the break, with Josh Peters' chipped reply not enough to rescue a point for the hosts and deny Cove a third straight win.

Edinburgh, thumped by Cove in the season's opener, are a point behind the Aberdeenshire side but had to respond to Mark McGuigan's early smart finish for hosts Stenny.

The division's top scorer last season, Blair Henderson, pounced on poor defending to equalise after the break before strikes from Marc Laird and Scott Shepherd secured the win.

Queen's Park, who have now not lost within 90 minutes in seven outings, had started the day level on points with Cove but had to settle for a point against Elgin as neither side could break the deadlock.

Annan had also started the day level on points at the top but fell behind at Central Park to Robbie Buchanan's strike just before the break.

Veteran former Hearts striker Christian Nade levelled just after the break, but strikes from Connor Smith and Fraser Mullen secured the points for Cowden.

Brechin got their first points since a second relegation in a row after Paul McManus rounded the goalkeeper to score just after the half-hour mark in Coatbridge to end a run of four consecutive defeats.

Rovers have now gone four games without a win.